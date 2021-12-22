Only ONE Chelsea player has been named to the Premier League Team of the Year, with Liverpool and Man City dominating the star-studded XI.

Only ONE Chelsea player has been named to the Premier League Team of the Year, with Liverpool and Manchester City dominating the star-studded XI.

In the CIES Football Observatory Weekly Post’s Premier League Team of the Year for 2021, only one Chelsea player was named.

For Thomas Tuchel’s team, Edouard Mendy is the only representative in the XI.

Chelsea’s top-four finish was aided by the goalkeeper, who also played a key role in the club’s European triumph in the Champions League.

Mason Mount would have been a strong contender for a spot on the team, but Bernardo Silva beat him out.

Manchester City, the Premier League champions, have the most players.

The Prem Team of the Year also includes Ruben Dias, Joao Cancelo, Aymeric Laporte, and Rodri.

A total of five Liverpool players have been named in the squad.

Trent Alexander-Arnold, Jordan Henderson, Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane, and Diogo Jota are all included in the squad.

After struggling with injuries, high-profile players such as Kevin de Bruyne, Virgil van Dijk, and N’Golo Kante were not selected.

After starring in the heart of the defence alongside Dias, Man City and England star John Stones was also unlucky to miss out.

Luke Shaw, the left-back for Manchester United, will also feel aggrieved after helping the club to a second-place finish.

