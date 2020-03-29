Only the name remains

Spain was a benchmark in the sport of sailing. He shined internationally in the Olympic, in the cruise, in the high altitude and even was also at the forefront in the organization of regattas such as the Prince of Asturias, the Infanta Cristina, the Queen’s Cup, Zegna, Godó, Freixenet, Sherry , Two Bays … and, of course, the King’s Cup. In the 90’s, who didn’t want to come to the Copa del Rey? Italians, French, Germans, Danes, English and even Argentines and Americans came to the Real Club Náutico de Palma to play a great Copa del Rey, first with an absolute winner and then with two, one cruiserweight and one regatta.

It was the time when Puig left the millions to promote his image around the world and the regatta was known even in the last corner of the earth. It was a reference in the world. Well, Puig left and the regatta began to lose its interest so much that for a few years to date it has only been a pachanga, a club regatilla full of boats of eleven classes with eleven winners. Before winning the Copa del Rey it was a privilege for a lucky few. All year long, a team was preparing to get on the podium in Palma. Now with eleven classes it has lost its category. So much so that even “Captain Spider” has won nine or ten and boasts of it with sponsors and friends of convenience. This, the same as always, the unnameable for some in sailing, says that he has won 14 World Cups when in Spain we have sailors like Doreste, Zabell, Echávarri, Manrique … who do know what it is to win a World Cup. and only one of them is worth more than the 14.

The problem is in the lack of leaders that we have in Spain, not only politicians, but also sports. Now, the regattas that are organized in Spain are authentic bowling organized to dance the water to the presidents of the companies that sponsor them in order to secure the sponsorship money, which without any doubt, is not spent on the regatta.

This year 2020 I do not know if we will arrive in time to play the Copa del Rey. I hope so and that the regatta navigates other parts. Both a catamaran and a classic boat serve nothing more than to increase the number of participants along with the maxis and IRC, which no one pays attention to.

For when a Copa del Rey in ORC with a single winner? The world of sailing, the real one, demands it. When I return, Italians, French, Germans … and even Galicians, Cantabrians and Basques will return. .