Former Liverpool and Tottenham director of football Damien Comolli has heard that only three Premier League clubs will be able to spend money in the next transfer window.

It’s expected that a lot of the usual big-money deals will be on the back-burner with football currently suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic.

And Comolli has heard that “only three clubs” will be able to spend money in the next transfer window as clubs look to rebuild their finances.

“An agent was telling me the other day, that there are actually only three clubs in the Premier League who will be able to spend money next summer in the transfer window,” Comolli said on Sky Sports.

“I don’t know if this is correct but usually when agents tell you things like this, they usually get intel.

“We might see very little transfer activity, we might see swaps, we might see loans and I think we are going to see a massive decrease in transfer fees and transfer activity, at least transfers involving money.

“The longer this crisis goes on, more clubs are going to be in a financially difficult situation. The first thing that will be impacted will be player remuneration, the second thing will be transfer fees.”

Jose Mourinho has talked about strengthening his Tottenham team this summer but with the new financial climate and stadium costs, Comolli doesn’t expect Spurs to be able to invest.

“People should understand that they have to be very, very cautious,” Comolli added.

“Remember the whole debate where Arsenal had to pay for the Emirates and people were criticising that they weren’t spending money, but they didn’t have money to spend.

“It was very simple, and I think Tottenham are in a situation where they have money to spend I’m sure – or they would have without the coronavirus [outbreak].

“That virus though will create a situation for them because they’ve got this huge debt.

“It’s ‘healthy’ debt because they’ve built a stadium and they’ve got an incredible asset but they still have to pay for it.”

