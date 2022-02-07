Only three years after being diagnosed with cancer, Canadian snowboarder Max Parrot wins gold at the Beijing Winter Olympics.

A CANADIAN snowboarder has won a tumultuous Winter Olympic gold medal, just three years after being diagnosed with cancer.

Max Parrot, who was only 24 years old at the time, was diagnosed with Hodgkin lymphoma in December 2018.

However, in July 2019, the Quebec star announced that he had completed 12 rounds of chemotherapy over the course of six months and was cancer-free.

Parrot, now 27, won gold in the slopestyle event in Beijing, beating out China’s 17-year-old Su Yiming and fellow Canadian Mark McMorris, one better than the silver he earned in Pyeongchang 2018.

However, commentators and viewers believed he failed to grab a board during the winning effort.

The judges, on the other hand, passed it up.

“It feels amazing,” Parrot said after winning gold on BBC Sport.

“So much has happened in the last four years.”

I won a silver medal in Pyeongchang the last time I competed in the Olympics, and then I was diagnosed with cancer.

“It was a nightmare – it’s difficult to put into words what I’ve gone through.”

“You don’t have any cardio, energy, or muscles.”

“It feels amazing to be back out here at the Olympics, on a podium with a gold medal.”

The gold medal rounds out a fantastic start to the year for Parrot, who proposed to his girlfriend Kay in January.

After the first of the three runs, Parrot was in third place, with 2018 champion Red Gerard leading the way.

On run No. 2, however, the Canadian’s score of 90.96 was the best of the bunch.

“I had the best run of my life,” Parrot continued.

“I’m so proud of how I cleared each feature, and I’m ecstatic with my score.”