Only two of the Big Six have made money in the last five years, including Manchester United and Arsenal.

Only two of the Big Six made money in the last five years, revealing Man Utd and Arsenal’s staggering transfer losses.

In the last five years, both Manchester United and Arsenal have incurred massive transfer losses.

The two Premier League behemoths have combined losses of more than £150 million.

United has a £192 million debt as a result of their careless spending.

Arsenal isn’t faring much better, having lost £163 million in the last five years.

Manchester City and Tottenham Hotspur, both members of the ‘Big Six,’ have suffered player sales losses.

City is £132 million in the red, whereas Spurs are only £52 million in the red.

In the last five years, Liverpool and Chelsea, on the other hand, have made money from player sales.

Liverpool have made a tasty £93 million profit, while Chelsea have made a staggering £199 million profit.

GET OVER £2,000 IN NEW CUSTOMER DEALS WITH FREE BETS

In the last five years, the European champions have profited handsomely from player sales.

Diego Costa’s return to Atletico Madrid in 2018 after a trophy-laden spell in west London resulted in a profit of £19.8 million for the Blues.

Kurt Zouma’s summer transfer to West Ham was also profitable.

The Frenchman joined the club for £13.14 million in 2014 and left seven years later for just over £30 million.

Eden Hazard’s £103.5 million transfer to Real Madrid is arguably Chelsea’s biggest profit generator.

After a successful spell with Lille in France, the Belgian joined for just over £30 million.

In recent years, the Reds have built a reputation for being frugal, signing players like Andy Robertson, Sadio Mane, and Mohamed Salah for low fees and developing them into world-class stars.

However, it appears that they are equally adept at profitably selling players.

The £15.12 million transfer of Danny Ings to Southampton in 2019 is a good example.

The biggest moneymaker for Liverpool was Philippe Coutinho’s £121.5 million transfer to Barcelona.

In 2013, the Brazilian was bought for just over £10 million.

Coutinho has returned to the Premier League following his failed Spanish adventure and has made an immediate impact at Aston Villa.

Tottenham has lost £51 million in player sales over the last five years.

Spurs lost the £11.25m they paid for Jan Vertonghen when he left on a free transfer.

The sale of Mousa Dembele resulted in a loss for Spurs.

The powerful midfielder joined from Fulham for nearly £20 million, but left in 2019 for just under £5 million.

Spurs, on the other hand, made a profit on England international Kyle Walker.

The right-back joined Sheffield United for around £5 million in 2009, but was sold for nearly £50 million a decade later.

It’s

Infosurhoy’s most recent news in a nutshell.