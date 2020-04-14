Only ‘two scenarios’ possible for PL as clubs reject neutral venue idea

Premier League clubs hope they will be able to use their own stadiums with plans afoot to complete the season, according to reports.

The Premier League announced last Friday that there was no prospect of professional football returning by the start of May, and was instead keeping a decision on when the game could safely come back amid the coronavirus pandemic under constant review.

Premier League clubs were reported to have told players in a conference call on Saturday that the cost of being unable to resume the season at all would be more than £1billion.

It is estimated that of that £1billion, £762million of it would be lost TV revenue, as rights holders either claw back money paid or withhold payments not yet made.

That means the Premier League are likely to do everything they can to get the season finished as soon as it’s safe to do so.

And now the Daily Telegraph claims that the intention is to finish the campaign in a ‘frantic five-week period’ with ‘the hope that teams will still use their own stadia’.

The report adds:

‘There are 92 Premier League games left to complete the 2019-20 season with 16 teams having nine games to play and four with 10 matches. Each team is expected to play around two games a week, over 35 days, with discussions ongoing as to whether all of them can be televised.’

There have been suggestions over playing the remaining fixtures in neutral venues but ‘the clubs are resistant to this idea’.

The report in the Daily Telegraph continues:

‘The two scenarios that appear to now exist are completing the season behind closed doors, without fans and with a skeleton staff in the stadium including a limited broadcast crew, or curtailing the campaign.’

