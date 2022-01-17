OnlyFans jibe forces UFC legend Miesha Tate to apologize, as porn star Kendra Lust defends her.

Miesha Tate, the former UFC women’s bantamweight champion, has apologized for mocking OnlyFans on social media.

In an interview with Combat Culture, Cupcake dismissed the possibility of ever using the platform to make extra money, calling it “desperate.”

The MMA legend was roundly chastised for her remarks, as several fighters rely on OnlyFans for financial support.

Tate, on the other hand, has backtracked on her remarks, writing on Twitter, “I was harassed and responded jokingly, this is being taken way out of context.”

“I believe that women should be able to do whatever they want.”

In response to one of her detractors, Tate added, “That’s fair and I’m truly sorry I have friends in the industry and I support that 100 percent.”

“It was in no way my intention to put anyone down; I am only human, and I let someone make me angry, and what I said to them was in no way representative of how I feel about this in general.”

“I can’t do anything but apologize for something I didn’t intend to be taken the way it was taken,” she later said.

“Only one word from me was used in the headlines, and it was purposefully taken out of context.”

This is a position I’ve always taken in public.

“Ask @KendraLust; she’s one of my favorites.”

Lust, an adult actress, then defended Tate, claiming that the MMA pioneer has long advocated for women’s right to choose whatever career they want.

“I know Miesha she is a friend…I know she said it came off.. but I know that’s not how she meant it,” Lust wrote on Twitter.

“She has always been a strong supporter of mine.”

100% of the time, I trust her.

“Miesha is one of the sweetest people who would never put other women down for their career choices because they are adults.”

Tate is preparing to return to the octagon in May, where he last competed in November, against flyweight contender Lauren Murphy.

The 35-year-old flyweight will be making her professional debut, and a win will put her in line for a shot at 125-pound queen Valentina Shevchenko.

GET £2,000 IN NEW CUSTOMER DEALS WITH FREE BETS