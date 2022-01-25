OPAP Panathinaikos vs.

OPAP vs. Panathinaikos

Turkish Airlines EuroLeague confirms that a round 18 basketball game in Athens has been postponed due to heavy snowfall.

ANKARA

The Turkish Airlines EuroLeague basketball match between Panathinaikos OPAP Athens and Zalgiris Kaunas has been called off due to inclement weather, according to the league.

“The Turkish Airlines EuroLeague Regular Season Round 18 match between Panathinaikos OPAP Athens and Zalgiris Kaunas, which was rescheduled to be played on Wednesday, January 26,” EuroLeague said in a statement, “has been suspended due to the urgent measures taken by the Greek government in response to the bad weather conditions that the Greek capital has been experiencing since last Monday.”

It went on to say that more details would be released as needed in the coming days.

On Monday, a severe snowstorm swept across Greece, blanketing Athens and causing traffic chaos and power outages in several areas, as well as school cancellations.