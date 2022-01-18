Order of Play for the Australian Open 2022 – Day 3: Wednesday TV schedule, when Rafael Nadal is playing, and how to watch live

Wednesday TV schedule, when Nadal is playing, and how to watch live at the Australian Open 2022

As the second round of the Australian Open begins on Wednesday, all eyes will be on Rafael Nadal and Naomi Osaka.

Rafael Nadal has always had the most trouble at the Australian Open, out of all the Grand Slams.

The “King of Clay” has never competed on Melbourne’s hard courts.

Aside from his 2009 victory, he has only made it past the final eight on one other occasion.

That was the previous year, and despite how long ago that heydey in Australia was, it still qualifies him as the only champion at the 2022 major.

With a 21st grand slam title on the horizon, it’s a chance to leapfrog both Roger Federer, who is still recovering from knee surgery, and the conspicuously absent Novak Djokovic in the men’s grand slam race.

Apart from the obvious implications for his all-time ranking among the greats, it would be one of Nadal’s greatest personal achievements after a five-month layoff due to a foot injury and, as he admits, “a lot of doubts.”

The Spaniard’s fans will have been relieved to see him beat Marcos Giron 6-1 6-4 6-2 in the first round, as he looked largely assured.

The main event pits Rafael Nadal against Yannick Hanfmann, who has already upset Thanasi Kokkinakis in straight sets 6-2 6-3 6-2.

The German qualifier took advantage of Kokkinakis’ fatigue, but he now faces a much more difficult task.

In other matches, Gael Monfils will face Kazakhstani No. 1 Alexander Bublik, and there will be a lot of interest in seeing how far the Frenchman can go this time after never making it past the quarter-finals in Australia before.

He won his 11th ATP Tour title in Adelaide, and he’s covering the court well.

There will also be an opportunity to see Naomi Osaka, who is hoping for a better start to 2022 after last year’s trials.

Madison Brengle, who qualified by defeating Dayana Yastremska, was aided by the 21-year-old’s continuous unforced errors – 60 in total – and Yastremska eventually retired while down 6-1 0-6 5-0.

The Open, on the other hand, is a true test for Osaka.

UK news summary from Infosurhoy.

Australian Open 2022 order of play – day 3: Wednesday TV schedule, when Nadal is playing and how to watch live