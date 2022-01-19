Order of Play for the Australian Open 2022 – Day 4: TV schedule, when Murray and Raducanu play, and how to watch

Thursday TV schedule, when Murray and Raducanu play, and how to watch the Australian Open 2022 order of play

On Thursday, four British singles players will compete, but viewers in the UK will have to stay up all night to watch Evans and Watson.

Set your alarm for Andy Murray, and stay up all night if you want to see two more British players before Emma Raducanu takes the court at a more agreeable 8 a.m. GMT time.

In the Australian Open singles, there are four British players still alive, and they’re all playing in the second round on Thursday across Melbourne Park.

At least three will advance to the third round, with Heather Watson having the toughest task of the four.

Meanwhile, men’s favourite Daniil Medvedev will face a blockbuster match in what will be an early test of his credentials as he seeks a second consecutive grand slam victory.

So, here are the British timings.

At around 1.30 a.m., Daniel Evans, the No. 24 seed, will face Arthur Rinderknech in the 1573 Arena’s second match.

HeatherWatson will then play No. 29 seed TamaraZidansek on Court 7 at 2.30 a.m.

After that, all eyes will be on Andy Murray’s recovery from his five-set defeat in the first round.

The former world No. 1 could face No. 11 seed Jannik Sinner in the next round, but first he must beat qualifier TaroDaniel in a match that will begin at 6.30 a.m.

From 8 a.m., EmmaRaducanu will play world No. 98 DankaKovinic on the Margaret Court Arena, continuing her Australian Open debut.

The first match of the evening session on Rod Laver is undoubtedly Thursday’s popcorn match, with box-office sensation Nick Kyrgios taking on US Open champion and Melbourne favorite Daniil Medvedev.

Despite the fact that Kyrgios is expected to lose to Medvedev, his command of the crowd could make it a difficult match for the Russian, who has never shied away from adversity.

Although the majority of seeds appear to be in matches that they should easily win on paper, No 3 seed Garbine Muguruza’s first match on Rod Laver Arena against former world No 11 Alize Cornet could be a test for her.

Rinderknech is ranked No. 48 in the world.

