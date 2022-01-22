Order of Play for the Australian Open 2022 – Day 7: Sunday TV schedule, when Nadal and Zverev play, and how to watch

Now that we’re into the second week of matches, the pace slows a little, and the singles draws are down to just 16 players in each tournament.

A grand slam’s first week always seems to fly by.

In just six days, 256 singles hopefuls in the men’s and women’s draws are reduced to just 32, with packed days of matches seemingly ending every minute giving way to dramatic evenings of showpiece matches.

Australia, like the US Open, has made night tennis the main event, which has the benefits of being cooler for the players, generally a sellout (when permitted), and starting at the more palatable time of 8 a.m. in the UK.

RafaelNadal, on the other hand, has spent the entire week playing in the afternoon sun, and organizers generally try to give players, at least the biggest ones, the same time slot each day.

He’ll face AdrianMannarino, a French left-hander who upset Aslan Karatsev in the third round, for a spot in the quarter-finals at 3 a.m. in the United Kingdom.

Given that Nadal hasn’t lost to another left-hander in five years and Mannarino’s limited ability to hit winners, the match is unlikely to be particularly entertaining, but given that most of you in the UK will be sleeping, it’s unlikely to matter.

PaulaBadosa and MadisonKeys are both in fantastic form this year and will be first on Rod Laver if anyone wants to burn some midnight oil.

They’ve never played before, but in 2022 they won 17 and lost only two games between them.

The following morning, at 8 a.m., AmandaAnisimova, who defeated Naomi Osaka in the third round, tries to put world No. 1 AshleighBarty to the test for the first time in the tournament.

Barty came back from a set down to win their semi-final match at the French Open in 2019.

The match between AlexanderZverev and DenisShapovalov is unquestionably the best of the men’s matches.

Zverev is 4-14 against top-20 players at grand slams, while Shapovalov has only.

