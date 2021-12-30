According to reports, Oregon is looking to hire a Penn State coach.

According to a report, Oregon is looking for a coach from Penn State to join their staff.

The Oregon Ducks’ 47-32 loss to the Oklahoma Sooners in the Valero Alamo Bowl on Thursday night signaled the beginning of a new era for the program.

Georgia defensive coordinator Dan Lanning will head to Eugene after the Bulldogs’ appearance in the College Football Playoff to try to rebuild the program into a national powerhouse.

Despite the fact that Lanning intends to call the plays for Kirby Smart’s defense in this weekend’s semifinal, he is hard at work assembling his new coaching staff.

He is reportedly after a coworker, according to recent reports.

According to insider Bruce Feldman, Lanning is eyeing Joe Lorig, Penn State’s special teams coordinator, to join his Oregon staff.

They coached at Memphis together for two seasons, from 2016 to 2017.

At Memphis, he coached with Dan Lanning for two seasons.

December 30, 2021 — Bruce Feldman (@BruceFeldmanCFB)

