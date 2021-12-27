Oregon is rumored to be in the process of hiring two well-known NFL assistant coaches.

Oregon is rumored to have hired two notable NFL assistant coaches.

Dan Lanning, the new Oregon head football coach, is reportedly appointing two NFL assistants to key positions on his coaching staff.

Adrian Klemm, the Steelers’ offensive line coach, will leave after only 15 games on the job.

He’ll serve as the offensive line coach, run game coordinator, and assistant head coach for the Ducks.

Klemm was supposed to leave after the season, but after speaking with Mike Tomlin on Monday, he was given permission to leave a little early to begin his new job.

Oregon Reportedly Hiring 2 Notable NFL Assistant Coaches

Oregon Reportedly Hiring 2 Notable NFL Assistant Coaches

Source: Steelers offensive line coach Adrian Klemm is departing for Oregon, where he’ll be OL coach, run game coordinator and asst head coach. He spoke to MIke Tomlin and is being let out today to start his new job. — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) December 27, 2021