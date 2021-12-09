Oregon is said to be considering a bold coaching change.

Mario Cristobal left the Oregon Ducks program earlier this week to take over as head coach of the Miami Hurricanes.

The Ducks are reportedly considering former Oregon coach Chip Kelly as their new head coach now that Cristobal has left.

That isn’t all, however.

Another rumor was that Oregon would hire two head coaches simultaneously.

Kelly and California head coach Justin Wilcox were rumored to be working together as head coaches.

“It’s understandable that you’re considering a Justin Wilcox-Chip Kelly co-head coaching tandem,” Oregon insider John Canzano said.

“It’s been discussed at Oregon, but I don’t think it’ll work.”

The combination of blue-collar Wilcox and Kelly feels like Yellowstone meets Succession.

Wilcox, in my opinion, would have to be DC.”

