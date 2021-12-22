Oregon is said to be interested in hiring a well-known NFL assistant coach.

Oregon is reportedly looking to hire a well-known NFL assistant coach.

Dan Lanning, the new head coach of the Oregon Ducks, is said to be looking for an offensive lineman in the professional ranks.

According to ESPN’s Adam Rittenberg, Lanning is pursuing Pittsburgh Steelers offensive line coach Adrian Klemm for the same position on his coaching staff.

After serving as the Pittsburgh Steelers’ assistant offensive line coach in 2019-20, Klemm was promoted to offensive line coach this season.

While it may appear surprising that Oregon is pursuing a key assistant for one of the NFL’s top teams, Klemm has extensive college coaching experience.

He was the UCLA’s run game coordinator and offensive line coach from 2012 to 2016, with associate head coach duties in his final three seasons with the Bruins.

From 2008 to 2011, Klemm worked at SMU as a teaching assistant.

