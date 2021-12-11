Oregon is said to have chosen a new head coach.

Oregon is rumored to have chosen a new coach.

Georgia defensive coordinator Dan Lanning will be the next head coach at Oregon, according to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Despite Oregon’s immediate denial of the report, it appears that this move is going to be implemented.

The Athletic’s Bruce Feldman just said that the Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s report is correct.

On Saturday, Feldman tweeted, “Now hearing that the Friday AJC report that UGA DC Dan Lanning is expected to become the next Oregon head coach was in fact accurate, per source.”

Lanning, 35, is regarded as one of college football’s best assistant coaches.

It’s unsurprising that programs want to hire the head coach of the nation’s best defense.

Oregon Reportedly Decides On New Head Coach

Oregon Reportedly Decides On New Head Coach