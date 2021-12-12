Trending
Oregon’s new coaching hire astounded the college football world.

Following the departure of Mario Cristobal to Miami last week, Oregon announced Dan Lanning as the school’s new head football coach on Saturday.

The Georgia defensive coordinator is one of the best assistants in the country, and he will now have the chance to lead the Ducks in his career.

When the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported that Lanning was the frontrunner for the job, it was much later in the week than other well-known names.

However, new information has surfaced indicating that Oregon’s first choice was actually someone else.

Oregon athletic director Rob Mullens reportedly offered Cal head coach Justin Wilcox the top job with the Ducks, according to John Canzano of The Oregonian on Sunday.

Mullens allegedly told Wilcox that the school was ready to launch a major marketing campaign in his honor.

The Golden Bears’ head coach, however, turned them down.

The report provides an interesting look into Oregon’s hiring process, revealing that the Ducks may have gone with their second choice.

On Sunday, journalists tried to make sense of the news from Canzano.

