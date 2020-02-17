Orlando Magic star Aaron Gordon left dumbfounded after he fails to win NBA Slam Dunk Contest

Orlando Magic star Aaron Gordon has expressed his frustration at being denied a memorable win at the NBA All-Star weekend as Derrick Jones Jr was crowned Slam Dunk king on Saturday night.

Miami Heat forward Jones Jr. celebrated his 23rd birthday by winning the All-Star Slam Dunk Contest, edging Gordon in a sensational showdown that required two tiebreaker jams.

Jones and Gordon each got a perfect 50 on both of their dunks in the final. Then they got two more perfect scores on their first jam in the dunk-off.

Jones then took off from just inside the foul line and threw down a windmill jam with his left hand, drawing a 48 from the panel of five judges.

After a short discussion with Hall of Famer Shaquille O’Neal, Gordon brought out 7-foot-5 Boston Celtics rookie Tacko Fall and positioned him near the basket. He then took the ball from Fall’s hands on his way to a thunderous dunk.

The United Center gasped as the courtside NBA stars celebrated. But Gordon was awarded a 47, giving the victory to Jones.

Aaron Gordon says he feels like he should have two trophies and likely won’t do the dunk contest again.

(via @Rachel__Nichols) pic.twitter.com/OET4do20dC

The Orlando Magic forward aired his frustrations with the judges scoring after falling short once more in the Dunk Contest. Gordon also lost a memorable dunk contest to Zach LaVine in 2016.

Speaking after the spectacle, Gordon said he doesn’t want to compete in the competition again.

‘I feel like i should have two trophies,’ he told reporters. ‘I still feel like I am one of the best if not the best dunker in the world.

‘I feel that. I thought I did what I needed to do to win. I don’t think I’m going to do it again.’

Every dunk, including 🖐️ 50s, from @Double0AG during #ATTSlamDunk!#MagicAboveAll #StateFarmSaturday pic.twitter.com/eKrCeC8yty