Osaka, the defending champion, advances to the third round of the Australian Open.

Naomi Osaka defeated American Madison Brengle in the second round of the 2022 Australian Open women’s singles in straight sets on Wednesday.

With a 6-0, 6-4 victory, the defending champion extended her tournament winning streak to nine.

Next up for Osaka is Amanda Anisimova of the United States, who defeated Tokyo Olympics gold medalist Swiss Belinda Bencic 6-2, 7-5.

Adrian Mannarino knocks Hubert Hurkacz out.

Meanwhile, Hubert Hurkacz lost 4-6, 2-6, 3-6 to French Adrian Mannarino in the men’s second round.

In his career, the Polish world No.11 has never made it past the third round of the Australian Open.

For the third time in his career, Mannarino, 33, has advanced to the third round.

Alexander Zverev, the third seed, advanced to the third round after defeating Australia’s John Millman.