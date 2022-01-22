Osaka will retire from the Australian Open in 2022.

Osaka’s participation in the Australian Open will end in 2022.

In the third round of the women’s singles, Anisimova defeats Osaka with scores of 4-6, 6-3, 7-6 (10-5)

On Friday, defending champion Naomi Osaka of Japan was defeated by Amanda Anisimova of the United States and was eliminated from the 2022 Australian Open.

In the third round of the women’s singles at the Margaret Court Arena, Anisimova won with sets of 4-6, 6-3, 7-6 (10-5).

It was a two-hour and fifteen-minute match.

Osaka, 24, is a four-time Grand Slam winner, including the Australian Open in 2021, and is ranked 13th.

The 20-year-old will face tennis top seed Ashleigh Barty of Australia in the fourth round, which will be a difficult task for the 60 Anisimova.