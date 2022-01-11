Oscar, an ex-Chelsea player, could be set for a sensational return to Europe after an agent offered him to Barcelona in a transfer.

According to reports, Barcelona is interested in signing Oscar, an ex-Chelsea player.

The 30-year-old Brazilian left the Blues five years ago to play in the Chinese Super League for Shanghai Port.

He began with a contract worth around £385,000 per week.

He now earns around £40,000 per week plus bonuses in China, thanks to a tightening of salary rules.

According to Mundo Deportivo, Oscar’s services have been offered to Barcelona by agent Kia Joorabchian, who also represents Philippe Coutinho.

The attacking midfielder would be happy to accept a much lower weekly wage than the £385k he earned in Shanghai.

He’s ‘delighted’ to join Barca and ‘dreams’ of returning to Europe.

Dani Alves, a former international teammate, could be reunited with him if he transfers.

Barcelona is not ruling out the possibility of accepting Oscar and Joorabchian’s offer this month.

However, it is also reported that he is not considered a ‘priority’ at this time.

Before leaving Chelsea in January 2017, Oscar made 203 appearances.

He’s had a fantastic run in Asia since then.

The 48-cap international has appeared in 170 games for Shanghai Port, scoring 50 goals and assisting on 93 others.

In 2018, he won the Chinese Super League title, ending Guangzhou FC’s seven-year reign, as well as the Chinese FA Cup a year later.

In Shanghai, Oscar shared the stage with the likes of Hulk and Marko Arnautovic.

However, these players have left since the salary ceilings were tightened.

Meanwhile, Barcelona kicked off the January transfer window with a bang, signing Manchester City’s Ferran Torres for £55 million.

They couldn’t sign the Spanish star at first because Samuel Umtiti agreed to a contract extension that reduced his wages.

