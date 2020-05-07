Oscar De La Hoya predicts easy win over UFC star Conor McGregor if they boxed

He may have officially retired 11 years ago, but boxing great Oscar De La Hoya insists he would defeat Conor McGregor inside two rounds if they fought today.

De La Hoya’s last bout was in December 2008 when his corner stopped the contest after the eighth round against Manny Pacquiao. He then hung up the gloves in April 2009.

During his illustrious career, De La Hoya won 39 of his 45 professional fights – as he held multiple world titles in six weight classes.

And Golden Boy is confident he would make it 40 if he fought UFC star McGregor in their latest war of words – despite age, 47 versus 31, and ring rust being against him.

‘Oh, come on, brother,’ De La Hoya told CBS Sports’ State of Combat podcast when asked how that fight would go. ‘Two rounds. Because one thing about me, I went for the kill, always.

‘And look, Conor McGregor is – I love him in The Octagon. I respect him. I watch him all the time.

‘But the boxing ring is a whole different story. It’s a whole different story.’

McGregor has only fought once in the boxing ring when he took on De La Hoya’s rival Floyd Mayweather in August 2017 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

Then 29, the Irishman lost to the then-39-year-old Mayweather via TKO in the 10th round.

That contentious crossover fight was seen as potentially damaging boxing ‘s reputation – and De La Hoya agreed with as he took to Twitter to condemn it.

He said at the time: ‘F*** YOU Mayweather vs McGregor BOTH OF YOU ARE DISRESPECTING THE SPORT OF BOXING.’

Since his defeat by Mayweather, McGrgeor has returned to UFC – losing to Khabib Nurmagomedov in 2018 but beating Donald Cerrone in January this year.