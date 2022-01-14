Oscar, despite being the world’s FIFTH highest earner, is willing to take a pay cut to secure a move to Barcelona.

Oscar, a former Chelsea star, is reportedly willing to take a pay cut to join Barcelona this month.

When he left Chelsea for Shanghai Port in the Chinese Super League in 2017, the Brazilian midfielder became one of the highest-paid players on the planet.

According to Marca, the 30-year-old is currently the fifth highest-paid player in the game, earning around £400,000 per week, but he is willing to take a pay cut to join the Nou Camp.

Barcelona was unable to register Ferran Torres after he signed from Manchester City due to financial difficulties.

Joan Laporta, the club’s president, is openly optimistic about more newcomers joining the club this month.

“Everyone should get ready,” he said, “as we are returning as major players in the market.”

Now it appears that Oscar may be on the move.

He’s in China for the off-season right now, but he’s had a lot of success there since he first arrived.

In 2018, the former Internacional player won the league title, followed by the Chinese Cup the following year.

After that, he had a five-year spell in West London.

At Chelsea, he won the Premier League twice, as well as the Europa League and League Cup, during that time.

