O’Sullivan finds groove to get past Ding Junhui

China’s top player Ding Junhui failed to reach the quarterfinals of the Snooker World Championship as the world No. 11 was beaten by five-time world champion Ronnie O’Sullivan 13-10 on Sunday.

Ding and O’Sullivan came into Sunday’s final session tied at 8-8. O’Sullivan started the session by winning two frames in a row and kept his leading position all along.

“In the first two sessions, Ronnie missed a lot of blacks or pinks off the spot and I took those chances. I played well, but today wasn’t as good as the first two sessions. Sometimes I need to score heavily and I didn’t do that well enough,” the 33-year-old Ding told the World Snooker Tour website.

O’Sullivan will face Mark Williams in the quarterfinals and a win will put the Rocket into the semifinals for the first time since 2014.

Meanwhile, Neil Robertson has set up a clash with Mark Selby after the Australian ace defeated Barry Hawkins 13-9 in the second round.

Kyren Wilson will challenge reigning world champion Judd Trump after knocking Martin Gould out 13-9.