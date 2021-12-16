Otamendi, an ex-Man City player, had £250,000 worth of watches, jewelry, and cash stolen by a gang of “seven men in military-style” raiders.

The ‘professional’ gang that assaulted ex-Man City star Nicolas Otamendi at his home wore gloves and balaclavas and communicated using walkie-talkies.

According to reports in Portugal, they fled with a £250k haul of watches, jewelry, and cash after a ten-minute’military-style’ raid.

After his team’s 4-1 win on Sunday night, Otamendi, who joined Portuguese giants Benfica in September 2020, was reportedly ambushed and had a belt around his neck and his hands tied behind his back.

The intruders are said to have separated the footballer’s ‘panicked’ children from their father after forcing him to enter his home on a private estate surrounded by a pinewood forest a half-hour drive from Lisbon.

According to initial reports, four men were involved in the violent break-in at Herdade da Aroeira, but police sources told Portuguese media that up to SEVEN criminals, all of whom were thought to be Eastern Europeans, were involved.

While their accomplices were inside, part of the gang is thought to have remained outside Otamendi’s house as lookouts, using walkie-talkies to communicate.

None of the assailants were said to speak Portuguese.

According to reports, police are looking into the possibility that the gang responsible for the assault flew into Portugal to commit the crime and may be linked to other unsolved raids on footballers’ homes.

In December 2019, while playing at home in a Europa League match against Feyenoord, Porto midfielder Otavio’s home was targeted.

When the break-in happened, his wife was alone with their children and called the cops.

Celta de Vigo striker Iago Aspas’ home, just over Portugal’s northern border with Spain, was also targeted on the same day.

Otamendi, an Argentinian international, has now hired private security to guard his home.

According to an unconfirmed report in the respected Jornal de Noticias, the 33-year-old had decided to relocate following the drama and was now looking for a home with the help of his club.

The robbery is being investigated by Portugal’s Policia Judiciaria, which has yet to issue an official statement and is expected to remain silent until arrests have been made.

Although Otamendi’s son was initially reported to be the only child at home, his daughter is also suspected of being involved in the incident.

“Benfica confirms that their player Nico Otamendi was robbed at his home in the early hours of today,” the club said in a statement.

“Despite the immense discomfort caused by the situation they are in, the player and his family are doing well.

“Benfica demands that…

Latest News from Infosurhoy.