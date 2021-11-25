‘Other clubs should look at this,’ Brentford has been praised for carrying over their kit into the next season to save fans money.

‘Other clubs should look at this,’ Brentford was praised for carrying over their kit into the following season to save money for fans.

Brentford, who are brand new to the Premier League, have made the unusual decision to keep their home kit unchanged for the 202223 season.

Next season, Thomas Frank’s team will wear the same home shirts as they did in their first Premier League season.

To save fans from having to buy another home shirt next season, the Bees decided to keep the same iconic red and white striped shirt, which costs £49.

Brentford is also helping the environment by lowering the amount of harmful carbon emitted during the manufacture of a new kit.

The Premier League’s commercial and broadcasting revenue dwarfs that of retail sales, allowing them to avoid releasing a new home kit.

Although it was common practice in the pre-Premier League era to keep kits for two seasons, clubs now release new uniforms every season in order to maximize profits.

Brentford supporters and rival fans alike have applauded the decision, with the Bees impressing Premier League fans in their first season since 1947.

“Other clubs should pay attention to this,” one said.

It’s absurd to have three new kits every season.

In a lot of ways, I can’t say enough about Brentford.”

“On behalf of all the neutrals… please stay up,” one gushed.

“You are required by the league.”

Brentford supporters were also pleased with the decision, which will save them money while also helping the environment.

JOIN SUN VEGAS AND RECEIVE A FREE £10 BONUS WITH THOUSANDS OF GAMES TO PLAY AND NO DEPOSIT REQUIRED (T&Cs apply).

“Thank you for doing this (hashtag)bees,” a delighted fan wrote.

Taking care of everyone.”

“What a wise choice….

When you have a family of supporters, changing every season can get very expensive.”

Despite the good intentions, one fan was dissatisfied with the design of this season’s kit.

“Nice gesture,” they remarked, “but I wish you’d done it with a better kit.”

For the coming season, the West Londoners have confirmed that they will have new away and third kits.

“While it is not common practice for Premier League clubs to roll a kit over for two seasons, fans have told us that they would prefer the cost savings that a two-season shirt would provide,” said Jon Varney, Brentford FC Chief Executive.

“This season, our Premier League membership means that the revenue we generate from broadcast and commercial partnerships far outweighs the revenue we can generate from retail, so now is the ideal time for us to try something new without having a significant impact on our revenue.”

“We also believe this is a step forward,” he continued.

Infosurhoy’s most recent news in a nutshell.

wpcc-script async src=”//www.instagram.com/embed.js”]