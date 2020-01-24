Other teams still can’t stop Liverpool’s Trent Alexander-Arnold

As mist swirled above the Molineux turf, Trent Alexander-Arnold sauntered over towards the corner flag.

Awaiting the England international was a wall of spite – hordes of home fans keen to show off their colourful language and two-fingered salutes.

Not to be goaded, Alexander-Arnold turned his back, waited for the ball and then raised his left hand to the sky.

This signal meant no malice. Instead it was an indicator and Jordan Henderson knew exactly what he meant. From Alexander-Arnold’s whipped, dipping ball, the Liverpool captain darted to the front post and headed past Rui Patricio.

Suddenly the Wolves fans could only stand in silence as Henderson let his fingers do the talking this time. He sprinted towards Alexander-Arnold, pointing towards his provider with both hands.

After only eight minutes the Liverpool machine was up and running. And their creator-in-chief had another assist for his bulging collection.

That’s 10 for the Premier League season now, including six from set-pieces – more than any other player across Europe’s top five leagues. Since the start of last season, no one has created more top-flight goals than his 22.

It’s not like the rest haven’t been warned. The issue has been finding a way to stop him.

Here on Thursday night, he touched the ball more than anyone on the pitch.

Gareth Southgate will hope the rest of Europe are equally generous come the summer.

If England can harness the 21-year-old’s creative talents, they will cause anyone problems at the Euros.

The only shreds of doubt surrounding Alexander-Arnold at this stage come at the other end.

Liverpool had conceded one goal in his last 10 appearances before this but even before his assist here, there were early signs of frailty.

He copped an early earful from Virgil van Dijk and the giant Dutchman singled him out for another rollicking after Liverpool gifted possession away during a ragged second-half display.

In his defence, the full back was powerless to prevent Raul Jimenez’s equaliser. It was in their own box that Wolves failed to negate Alexander-Arnold’s influence. But who has?