Otito Ogbonnia talks about his favorite UCLA moment, the Senior Bowl, and what he brings to an NFL team in this Q&A.

Otito Ogbonnia’s Q&A: Favorite UCLA Memory, Senior Bowl Performance, and What He Brings To An NFL Team

UCLA defensive lineman Otito Ogbonnia is a name to watch in the 2022 NFL Draft, which is less than two months away.

He showed off his abilities at the Senior Bowl in Mobile, Alabama earlier this month.

With the Bruins, Ogbonnia recorded 76 total tackles, 8.5 tackles for loss, 4.5 sacks, and two forced fumbles.

His performance at the collegiate level earned him a spot in the Super Bowl this year.

Ogbonnia has also been invited to the NFL Scouting Combine, which means he’ll have another chance to improve his draft stock.

It’ll be fascinating to see how a player of his caliber performs in different drills.

Otito Ogbonnia spoke with us about his time at UCLA, his experience at the Senior Bowl, the NFL Combine, and much more.

The Spun: How did the Senior Bowl go for you?

Otito Ogbonnia: It was a fun time.

It was almost exactly how I had imagined it to be.

It was difficult, strenuous, eye-opening, and exciting.

I think I showed what I’m capable of, especially against the offensive line in one-on-one situations.

I think I went out there with a lot of energy and got off to a fast start.

Q&A With Otito Ogbonnia: Favorite Moment At UCLA, Senior Bowl, What He Brings To An NFL Team

UCLA DL Otito Ogbonnia v Fordham OL Nick Zakelj.#Seniorbowlpic.twitter.com/muY2AXCzFW — Chase Goodbread (@ChaseGoodbread) February 1, 2022

@UCLAFootball DT Otito Ogbonnia shot the gap like a meteor on this play.#TheDraftStartsInMOBILE pic.twitter.com/jeYQGefLdv — PFN Draft (@PFNDraft) February 5, 2022

Ready for the next level! 📈 Congratulations to our guys that were invited to the @NFL combine! 🙌#GoBruinspic.twitter.com/JVS2jyfuCx — UCLA Football (@UCLAFootball) February 9, 2022

.@UCLAFootball offense has been good, but it’s the defensive talent that has impressed most this year. Rewatched game vs. LSU, and play here by DT#91 Otito Ogbonnia (@otitoogbonnia12) and EDGE#45 Mitch Agude (@OfficialAgude) was outstanding despite it being a 2 on 3 situation. pic.twitter.com/7UD9F3mxfp — Eric Galko (@EricGalko) September 24, 2021