Ousmane Coulibaly, 32, of Mali, is in stable condition after suffering a heart attack on the field, as players pay tribute to hero medics.

After suffering a heart attack during a league game in Qatar, Mali’s Ousmane Coulibaly is in a stable condition in hospital.

During Al Wakrah’s QNB Stars League match against Al Rayyan, the 16-cap international was on the pitch.

The Qatar Stars League, as well as the players of @alwakrah_sc and @AlrayyanSC, honor the medical staff of both teams, @QRCS and @MOBHQatar Hamad Hospital Emergency Dep., for their efforts to save Al Wakrah’s Ousmane Coulibaly during the match pic.twitter.comqNDYLrmMEh

Coulibaly, 32, collapsed late in the first half in terrifying scenes.

With the game temporarily halted, panicked medics rushed onto the pitch.

The match was eventually abandoned after the severity of the problem was realized, and Al Rayyan was awarded a 1-0 victory, which was the scoreline at the time of Coulibaly’s collapse.

Now, the player’s wife has shared some good news from the hospital on his Instagram page.

“Thank you for your messages of love and support, Ousmane is in stable condition as a result of his heart attack, and he is slowly but steadily regaining consciousness,” it said.

“He’s in excellent hands.”

Please accept my heartfelt condolences.

“Thank you to God and the doctor who saved my husband’s life, as well as the staff and team at AL-WAKRAH SC.”

“Thank you so much for everything you did for us.”

Meanwhile, Al Wakrah and Al Rayyan players thanked the medical staff for saving Coulibaly’s life during the rescheduled game.

They clapped their way onto the field for the rescheduled match before posing with both teams, who were wearing shirts with the name of the injured star on the back.

Al Rayyan won 3-0, with James Rodriguez, a former Everton player, scoring twice.

For the latest rumours, gossip, and completed deals, visit our Transfer News Live blog.