Ousmane Coulibaly expresses gratitude to James Rodriguez for saving his life after he suffered cardiac arrest on the pitch.

Ousmane Coulibaly has thanked former Everton defender James Rodriguez for saving his life after he collapsed on the pitch.

The Al-Wakrah player collapsed in front of the goal during the first half of a game against Rodriguez’s Al-Rayyan side last week.

As medics rushed onto the pitch to treat Coulibaly, Rodriguez, 30, was seen adjusting Coulibaly’s head to ensure he could breath.

Coulibaly, 32, also posted a photo of himself in the hospital on Thursday night, smiling and giving a thumbs up.

“On January 9, 2022, just before the end of the first-half, I suffered a cardiac arrest on the pitch,” he wrote in the caption.

“After my collapse, several teams of people assisted in reviving me immediately.

“I was saved because of God’s will and the efforts of those heroes.

“The first move to adjust my head was made by James Rodriguez.

“Also to [Al-Wakrah teammate] Saoud Al-Khater, who alerted the medical team right away.”

When Coulibaly went down, the game was temporarily halted before being called off entirely, with Al-Rayyan leading 1-0.

“During the QNB Stars League match between Al Rayyan and Al Wakrah on Saturday, Ousmane Coulibaly suffered a heart attack, requiring the intervention of medical and ambulance staff present at the venue,” the Qatari Stars League said in a statement.

“It should be noted that the player is currently receiving medical attention and care.

“The Qatar Stars League wishes the player a speedy recovery, and we appreciate the efforts of both teams’ medical staffs, paramedics, and doctors during such events.”

“With regard to the status of the match, it was agreed to call it a draw and finish the remaining time later, beginning with the score at the time it was stopped (1-0 in Al Rayyan’s favor).”

The match was rescheduled for Monday, and Al-Rayyan won 3-0, with two goals from Rodriguez.

