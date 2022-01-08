Ousmane Dembele, a Man United transfer target, ‘leaves Barcelona boss Xavi SPEECHLESS with eye-watering wage demands.’

Barcelona manager Xavi was said to be’speechless’ after Manchester United target Ousmane Dembele demanded £700,000 per week to sign a new contract.

Florian Plettenburg claims he sent his wage request to United and Bayern Munich this week.

Dembele’s contract expires at the end of the season, and he may be able to sign a pre-contract agreement with a foreign club this month.

Following his successful spell at Borussia Dortmund, Bayern Munich has been linked with a transfer.

But Barcelona is still hoping to persuade Dembele to extend his stay at the Nou Camp.

The Frenchman’s demands for £700,000 per week, on the other hand, did not sit well with manager Xavi.

When club management informed him, he was said to be shocked.

And Barca now face the real possibility of losing a 24-year-old midfielder they paid £135 million for on a free transfer.

GET OVER £2,000 IN NEW CUSTOMER DEALS WITH FREE BETS

Newcastle United are reportedly interested in signing Dembele after signing Kieran Trippier in the new Saudi era.

Ralf Rangnick is looking for new faces to lead a charge up the Premier League table, and United has been linked.

A swap deal for Dembele involving wantaway Red Devils striker Anthony Martial is one option suggested by the German.

Because of Sergio Aguero’s retirement, Barcelona is on the lookout for a new striker.

They have been linked with Alvaro Morata and Edinson Cavani after already spending £55 million on Ferran Torres.

However, Barcelona’s top brass are quietly confident that they can challenge Real Madrid and Manchester City for Erling Haaland this summer.

For the most up-to-date rumours, gossip, and completed transfers, visit our Transfer News Live blog.