Ousmane Dembele has rejected a new Barcelona contract, and TWO Premier League clubs have approached him about a free transfer, giving Manchester United a boost.

OUSMANE DEMBELE has rejected a new contract at Barcelona following a tense meeting with club officials, despite the fact that TWO Premier League clubs have approached him about a free transfer.

Last week, the 24-year-old French winger reportedly agreed to personal terms and expressed his desire to stay with Xavi and his teammates.

Dembele’s agent, however, reportedly left after a tense hour-long meeting WITHOUT his client putting pen to paper, according to Spanish outlet Sport.

For a long time, Dembele has been linked with a move away from the Nou Camp, as injuries have hampered his progress since joining for £138 million from Borussia Dortmund in 2017.

Xavi, the new manager of the forward, has heaped praise on him and is said to be fighting tooth and nail to keep him.

Dembele reportedly demanded a new five-year contract with Barcelona with a LOWER weekly wage last week, according to reports.

Despite spending £55 million on Manchester City forward Ferran Torres, the cash-strapped club is desperate to cut its exorbitant wage bill.

Barca and Dembele both expected the transfer to be completed before the end of the year.

However, following a tense meeting, the chasm between the two parties has now blown wide open.

Dembele’s contract will expire at the end of the season, so he and his representatives will be able to start pre-contract talks with foreign clubs as early as SATURDAY.

Despite the fact that Barcelona spent a lot of money on Torres, Dembele and his teammates are said to be unhappy with the club’s direction.

The winger has stated that he will only stay if he is offered the wages he demands.

By agreeing to a new contract, Dembele had already been accused of going against his agent’s wishes.

The 27-cap international has been linked with Newcastle United, Tottenham Hotspur, and Liverpool.

According to transfer guru Fabrizio Romano, Dembele has been approached by two Premier League clubs who are willing to pay the astronomically high wages he is demanding.

“Two Premier League clubs have approached Ousmane Dembele to sign him as a free agent, with both clubs offering a large salary,” Romano tweeted.

“His intention was to stay, but if Barca does not offer him the salary he desires, he will not sign a new contract – the situation is now ‘extremely complicated.'”

It’s unclear which Premier League clubs have reached out to Dembele, but both Newcastle and Manchester United are desperate to add to their attacking ranks in order to help their respective title fights.

