Ousmane Dembele lashes out at Barcelona, declaring that he will REFUSE to leave this transfer window without honoring his contract.

Ousmane Dembele lashes out at Barcelona, declaring that he will REFUSE to leave this transfer window without fulfilling his contract.

OUSMANE DEMBELE has retaliated against Barcelona, claiming that he still wishes to play for them.

After turning down multiple contract offers, Barcelona made the winger available for sale this month.

Dembele’s current contract expires in the summer, but despite a stalemate in negotiations, he stated that he is still eager to sign a new contract.

“Don’t think I’m out of this project,” he said in a statement.

Don’t even bring up my intentions, because I didn’t have any.

I have a contract and am available to work with Xavi.

“I’m not going to give up.”

“Contract negotiations are underway.”

My agent is working on it; all I’m concerned about is the pitch.”

