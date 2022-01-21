Ousmane Dembele retaliates against Barcelona, stating that he will REFUSE to leave this transfer window if his contract is not honored.

Ousmane Dembele retaliates against Barcelona, stating that he will REFUSE to leave this transfer window without honouring his contract.

OUSMANE DEMBELE has retaliated against Barcelona, claiming that he still wishes to play for them.

After rejecting multiple contract offers, Barcelona made the winger available for sale this month.

Despite a stalemate in negotiations, Dembele revealed that he is still committed to the club.

“Gossip about me has been building for four years,” he said in a statement.

It’s been four years since people have spoken for me, shamefully lied about me with the sole intent of harming me.

“It’s done as of today.”

From today on, I will speak the truth without succumbing to any form of blackmail.

“My message is unmistakable.

I don’t want anyone to think I’m not involved in the sports project.

“I forbid anyone from attributing to me any intentions that I have never had.”

I have forbidden anyone from speaking on my behalf or that of my representative, in whom I have complete confidence.

“Although I am still under contract, I am fully engaged and available to my club and coach.

“I have always given everything for my colleagues as well as all of my partners, and this will not change now.”

I am not a man who cheats, and I am even less of a man who succumbs to blackmail.

“As you are aware, there are discussions.

It’s my agent’s domain, so I’ll leave it to him.

“My playing field is the ball, and I enjoy sharing joy with my teammates while playing football.”

Let’s concentrate on winning first and foremost.”

After negotiations with Barcelona came to a halt, Dembele was given a 48-hour deadline to reach an agreement on a new contract.

The winger is said to have demanded £700,000 per week, and the deadline passed without any progress in negotiations.

“It’s clear that Dembele does not want to continue with Barcelona,” Barcelona’s manager Mateu Alemany responded.

He refuses to participate in our endeavor.

“We told Dembele he needed to leave right away.

Ousmane will most likely be sold before the end of January.”

