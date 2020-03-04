‘Out of his depth’: Barcelona stars already losing faith in new boss Quique Setien – reports

Barcelona’s galaxy of stars appear to be harboring series doubts about new boss Quique Setien just seven weeks after his appointment as Ernesto Valverde’s successor at Camp Nou, according to a reports in the local media.

A group of the club’s top players are understood to doubt the Spaniard’s temperament and ability to handle the a club of the magnitude of Barcelona, says Catalunya Radio show ‘El Club de la Mitjanit’.

The program alleges that several players in the club have been overheard saying that “these guys (referring to Setien and his coaching staff) don’t know how to steer this ship” and that “they’re out of their depth.“

It comes after Real Madrid leapfrogged Barca into first place in La Liga following a 2-0 win over their rivals last Sunday.

Setien has also seen his side be eliminated from the Copa del Rey by Athletic Bilbao and draw 1-1 away to Napoli in the first leg of the Champions League round of 16 elimination tie, a result which was seen as being below par despite Antione Griezmann securing a valuable away goal for Barca.

However, a failure to progress to the quarter-finals could be seen as a death rattle for Setien’s tenure in charge of the club.

Setien, the former Real Betis boss, was a somewhat unconventional appointment to replace Valverde in January, having never won a major trophy during his managerial career.

Valverde, meanwhile, won two league titles and a Copa del Rey in two-and-a-half years with the club.

Rumors of discontent within the Barca ranks first emerged after their tepid 2-0 defeat to Valencia at the end of January in which they gave up two second half goals with little resistance to speak of.

It is also understood that the several squad players disagreed with Setien’s decision to withdraw Arturo Vidal against Real Madrid. His absence was directly blamed by some players for the defeat, according to the report.

The radio station also notes that players view the club’s hierarchy, and not necessarily Setien, for the malaise at the club, saying that the decision to sack Valverde following a defeat to Atletico Madrid served to only “throw away [their]season.”