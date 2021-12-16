Out of respect for PSG’s Champions League opponents, Real Madrid will not reveal the secret Mbappe deal until after the match.

According to reports, Real Madrid will hold off on making a move for Kylian Mbappe until after their Champions League match against Paris Saint-Germain.

Mbappe’s move to Real Madrid appears to be a done deal, and with his PSG contract expiring in the summer, the 22-year-old can complete his move to Spain in January.

However, the two European powerhouses will meet in the Champions League early next year, meaning Mbappe will have to face his future teammates before completing his move.

PSG and Real Madrid were initially able to avoid each other, but the last-16 draw had to be redone due to an epic Uefa blunder, which Real had protested because they were happy with their original opponents Benfica.

The second draw, however, went ahead, and now Carlo Ancelotti’s side must prepare to stop Mbappe and his teammates over two legs in February and March.

And, according to AS, Real are now planning to keep quiet about Mbappe’s move to the Bernabeu in order to keep the focus solely on the mouth-watering tie.

According to AS, Real is aware of the wrath PSG fans will heap on the French youngster if his transfer is made public, so they’ve decided to hold off on making any announcements until after the game is finished.

Real’s only concern at this point is that Mbappe has agreed to join them and that they can help him mentally prepare for the move, according to AS.

“The important thing is Kylian’s maturity,” a source from Real said, according to AS.

“He knows how to handle this pressure, and we’ll assist him in doing so.”

There’s no need to sign before or after the interview.

“We know he’s made a firm decision, and that’s what matters.”

This viewpoint on Mbappe’s transfer has been echoed by L’Equipe, who believe the French prodigy will sign a contract with Real once their European tie with PSG is completed, regardless of the result.

Despite the uncertainty surrounding his PSG future, Mbappe has not ruled out staying in Paris.

Mbappe revealed he’s happy at PSG now, despite his initial dissatisfaction with the club’s refusal to let him leave in the summer.

At this point, all he can say is that he will play for a major club next season.

It remains to be seen whether this is with PSG or Real.