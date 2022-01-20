Outlander star Sam Heughan discusses the most ‘challenging’ and ‘draining’ episode he’s ever worked on.

On the hit TV show Outlander, Sam Heughan, who plays Jamie Fraser, has opened up about one of the most emotional episodes he’s ever had to film, as well as some of his favorites.

Sam Heughan, star of Outlander, has revealed which episode was the most difficult to film over the course of the show’s five seasons.

In March of this year, Heughan, who plays Jamie Fraser in the hit historical TV drama, will return to our screens for the sixth season, putting an end to what fans have dubbed “droughtlander.”

While there are some exciting times ahead, the 41-year-old Scottish actor has been reminiscing about previous episodes and recalling a few favorites.

Season 1, episode 16, ‘To Ransom a Man’s Soul,’ according to CheatSheet, was one of the most heartbreaking episodes.

After being brutally raped and tortured by Blackjack Randall, Jamie is saved by Claire, played by Caitriona Balfe, in this episode.

Jamie is left physically and mentally traumatized as a result, and the episode is said to have pushed him as an actor.

Heughan recalls: “Episode 16 is one of the most challenging things I’ve ever filmed,” he says in an interview for TV Guide’s Outlander Forever collector’s issue.

“Jamie’s torture was brutal and exhausting to film, not only for the cast and crew, but also for the audience to witness.”

In terms of other episodes, the Scots-born actor stated that his favorite was season two, episode 13 titled ‘Dragonfly in Amber,’ which is special to the actor because it is the first time Jamie and Claire had to say goodbye to each other.

He also enjoyed season four, episode nine, ‘The Birds and the Bees,’ which was described as being quite emotional.

Jamie’s daughter, Brianna (Sophie Skelton), is introduced to him for the first time in this episode.

“Jamie and Brianna finally meeting was such an iconic moment, and Sophie is such a delight to work with,” he continued.

“While hunting bees, we had a lot of laughs, and this episode is where we see father and daughter truly bond.”

What was your favorite episode, and are you looking forward to Outander’s return?

In March 2022, Outlander returns to Starz Play.