Outrage over a shooting reference made by a Wizards commentator

A shooting reference made by a Wizards commentator has sparked outrage.

Kevin Porter Jr., according to Glenn Consor, is a good guy.

‘Like his father,’ in a macabre and misleading remark, ‘pulled that trigger right at the right time.’

NBA fans expect expert analysis, not casual references to deadly shootings, in game commentary.

So when a commentator for the Washington Wizards made such a macabre remark on Thursday, it sparked outrage on social media.

“You have to give credit where credit is due.”

Kevin Porter Jr., like his father, pulled the trigger at the perfect moment,” Glenn Consor said of Houston Rockets guard Kevin Porter Jr.

Consor’s remark, in addition to being deemed “inexcusable” by at least one Twitter user, appears to mix up two Kevin Porters: the Rocket guard’s father, who served time in prison before his son was born in 1993 for the shooting death of a 14-year-old girl, and former NBA player Kevin Porter, now 72, who retired in 1981.

Due to the violent connotations of the word, the Wizards changed their name from the Washington Bullets in 1995, especially as many young Black men – who make up a large part of NBA teams and fans – continue to die as a result of gun violence.

Kevin Porter Jr. hit a three-pointer in the final 0.4 seconds of the game to give his team a 114-111 win at Washington’s Capital One Arena.

The guard, 21, has reportedly been having issues recently, as he was involved in a brawl with his teammates and left the practice grounds on Saturday.