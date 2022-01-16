Over 180 incidents were reported in Glasgow Central Station in 2021, according to shocking crime statistics.

Over 180 crimes were reported in Glasgow Central Station in 2021, which is shocking.

There were 66 incidents of violence or sexual offences reported to British Transport Police officers, 24 drug possession incidents, and 17 weapons possession incidents.

According to shocking new statistics, over 180 crimes were reported in or near Glasgow Central Station in 2021.

According to a British Transport Police (BTP) study, 181 crimes were reported to officers at the station in the year leading up to November 2021.

There were 66 incidents of violence or sexual offenses reported, as well as 24 cases of drug possession, 17 cases of weapon possession, 15 cases of shoplifting, 14 cases of criminal damage or arson, eight cases of bicycle theft, and two cases of robbery.

In 2021, the number of reported crimes at Glasgow Central was more than triple that of Glasgow Queen Street, where BTP officers received 55 reports, 15 of which involved violence or sexual offences and 14 of drug possession.

Sign up for Glasgow Live’s newsletters to receive more breaking news in your inbox.

Other crime hotspots in Glasgow and the surrounding area include Paisley Gilmour Street, which had 29 total crimes reported, Motherwell station, which had 15, Airdrie, and Partick and Drumchapel, which each had 12.

In the Greater Glasgow area, Westerton, Singer, Hyndland, Hamilton Central, and Caldercruix were among the stations that reported 10 or more crimes last year.

With 523 crimes reported across the UK, Birmingham New Street was the busiest station, followed by London Victoria (495), and London Bridge (445).

BTP, which is in charge of policing Britain’s railways, reported 38,299 reported crimes in the year to November 2021, down from 43,312 the year before and 62,155 in the year before.