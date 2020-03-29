Over 80 million people in the Midwest are at risk of severe storms and a possible tornado outbreak

A violent, severe storm eruption is expected to blow up parts of the Midwest on Saturday, with northern Illinois and eastern Iowa at the epicenter of the predicted wild weather.

Overall, more than 80 million people could be at risk of severe thunderstorms sometime on Saturday, according to the Storm Prediction Center.

“A significant outbreak of storms is possible,” said the Storm Prediction Center, adding, “The threats from the stronger storms include tornadoes … large to very large hail and heavy gusts.”

According to AccuWeather, the severe weather threat can extend north to central Iowa and south Wisconsin and south to northeast Texas and northwest Louisiana. Large subway areas in Chicago, St. Louis, Davenport, Iowa and Little Rock, Arkansas are among the vulnerable areas.

“Storms from northern Missouri and southern Iowa to central Illinois may have the greatest potential for tornadoes,” said AccuWeather meteorologist Brian Knopick.

An outbreak of severe weather and tornadoes is likely in the Midwest on Saturday, March 28, 2020.

In terms of timing, the risk of a significant storm in the afternoon increases and will continue into the evening, Weather.com said.

The tornadoes that break out can be strong and fast, so people need to have an action plan before the storms strike.

“Remember that protection plans can be changed due to COVID-19,” said Weather.com meteorologist Chris Dolce. “There are currently no federal guidelines on the use of tornado shelters in the community during the coronavirus pandemic. Please check with your local authorities about the status of shelters in your area.”

What takes precedence ?: Social distance or tornado protection?

This article originally appeared in the US TODAY: Weather Forecast: Severe Storms, Tornadoes in Chicago, St. Louis