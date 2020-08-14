Ozil explains why he refused 12.5 per cent pay cut at Arsenal

Mesut Ozil says he “wanted to contribute” to the coronavirus pay cut at Arsenal but he felt “rushed” into making a decision.

Arsenal announced in April that they had come to an agreement with their squad and coaching staff over a 12.5% pay cut for the next year.

Ozil was soon named as one of three players to have rejected the proposal with the Daily Mirror saying at the time that ‘he may be willing to do it in the future’ but ‘did not want to rush into a decision’.

And that report seems to have been accurate as the German playmaker has said that he was unwilling to be rushed into a “quick decision”.

“As players, we all wanted to contribute,” Ozil told The Athletic.

“But we needed more information and many questions were unanswered.

“Everyone was fine with a deferral while there was so much uncertainty – I would have been OK to take a bigger share – and then a cut if required, once the football and financial outlook was clearer.

“But we were rushed into it without proper consultation.

“For anyone in this situation, you have a right to know everything, to understand why it is happening and where the money is going.

“But we didn’t get enough details, we just had to give a quick decision.

“It was far too quick for something so important and there was a lot of pressure.”