Packers Coach Matt LaFleur Reacts To Their Heartbreaking Injury Loss

Packers Head Coach Matt LaFleur Reacts To Their Heartbreaking Injury Loss

In Sunday’s game against Minnesota, the Green Bay Packers lost a key member of their offensive line for the remainder of the season.

Elgton Jenkins, a Pro Bowl guard, tore his ACL on Monday, ending his season after eight games.

Coach Matt LeFleur spoke about the injury and the team’s plans for the future.

Jenkins’ injury was “unfortunate,” according to LeFleur, given the importance of the starting lineman to Green Bay’s offense.

“He’s an important part of this team,” said the 42-year-old coach.

“He’s still an important part of this group.”

He’s simply not going to be out there with us.”

In 2021, the Packers’ third-year guard started eight games.

Jenkins had been filling in for All-Pro tackle David Bakhtiari, who is recovering from his own ACL tear from last season.

If Bakhtiari is unable to return this week, the Packers will be forced to rely on third-string tackle Yosh Nijman.

Jenkins missed time earlier this season due to an ankle injury, but the 6-foot-7 tackle performed admirably in three spot starts.

The Packers intended for Bakhtiari to return this season so Jenkins could return to his natural position of left guard.

We’ll see if Bakhtiari can return in time for Sunday’s home game against the Los Angeles Rams.

