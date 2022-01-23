Trending
Packers fans are outraged by a disputed incomplete pass call.

It wouldn’t be an NFL playoff game without at least one fanbase being irritated by a questionable call.

During the 49ers-Packers game, it appeared that a Brandon Aiyuk fumble would result in a Packers turnover before the call was reversed.

Because the ball was knocked out before his third step, officials determined that Aiyuk never completed the process of catching.

