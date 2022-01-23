Packers fans are outraged by a disputed incomplete pass call.

It wouldn’t be an NFL playoff game without at least one fanbase being irritated by a questionable call.

During the 49ers-Packers game, it appeared that a Brandon Aiyuk fumble would result in a Packers turnover before the call was reversed.

Because the ball was knocked out before his third step, officials determined that Aiyuk never completed the process of catching.

Packers Fans Aren’t Happy With Controversial Incomplete Pass Call

In #SFvsGB, the ruling on the field was a catch fumble. After review, it was determined that the receiver did not complete the process of the catch because the ball was knocked out just before he took his third step. Therefore, the ruling on the field was reversed. pic.twitter.com/vBuXAD7UkQ — NFL Officiating (@NFLOfficiating) January 23, 2022

