Packers Head Coach Matt LaFleur Makes Important Injury Announcement
Head coach Matt LaFleur of the Green Bay Packers has announced some major injury news ahead of Saturday’s divisional round matchup against the San Francisco 49ers.
All-Pro left tackle David Bakhtiari (knee) is questionable for this weekend’s game, as is wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling (back).
