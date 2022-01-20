Packers vs. Rams: ESPN’s Computer Prediction

Packers vs. Browns: ESPN’s Computer Prediction

The winner of Saturday’s Divisional Round game between the Green Bay Packers and the San Francisco 49ers will determine whether the NFC Championship Game will be held at Lambeau Field or at Levi’s Stadium.

With another MVP-caliber season from quarterback Aaron Rodgers, the Packers finished the season with the best record in the NFL, going 13-4.

They got to watch as the rest of the NFC cannibalized itself in the Wild Card round thanks to that top seed.

But that doesn’t mean they’ll have it easy.

The 49ers had the NFC West’s third-best record, but their top-ten defense and top-ten rushing attack helped them get hot at the right time.

And, after defeating the Dallas Cowboys, the 49ers are riding high heading into Lambeau Field.

The 49ers fell short in a 30-28 loss to the Packers at home during the regular season.

The Packers, on the other hand, have had a difficult time defeating the 49ers in the playoffs recently…

For the Packers-49ers game, ESPN’s computer model has made a prediction.

If the Packers win, Lambeau Field will host the NFC Championship Game next weekend.

If the 49ers win, they’ll face the winner of the Buccaneers-Rams game on Sunday for a chance to play in Super Bowl LVI.

The Packers are 5.5-point underdogs in this game.

Who will emerge victorious?

The game will air on FOX at 8:15 p.m. on Saturday.

ESPN Computer’s Prediction For Packers vs. 49ers

ESPN Computer’s Prediction For Packers vs. 49ers