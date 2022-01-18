Paco Gento, the Real Madrid legend who holds the record for most European Cups won, has died at the age of 88.

During his 18 years at Real, Gento won six European Cups and 12 league titles.

In 600 games for Los Blancos, he scored 182 goals and made 43 appearances for Spain.

“Real Madrid CF, its president, and its Board of Directors deeply regret the death of Francisco Gento, honorary president of Real Madrid and one of our club’s and world football’s greatest legends,” the club said in a statement.

“Real Madrid extends its condolences, love, and affection to his wife Mari Luz, sons Francisco and Julio, granddaughters Aitana and Candela, and all of his relatives, colleagues, and loved ones.”

“In football history, Paco Gento is the only player to have won six European Cups.

“He wore our club’s shirt from 1953 to 1971, winning 6 European Cups, 12 Leagues, 2 Spanish Cups, 1 Intercontinental Cup, 1 Small World Cup, and 2 Cups during his 18 years at Real Madrid.”

“He played 600 games for Real Madrid, scoring 182 goals, and he was a 43-time international for Spain.

“Paco Gento’s figure faithfully represents all of Real Madrid’s values, and he has been and will continue to be a benchmark for Real Madrid and the world of sport.”

“Madrid fans and all football fans will remember him as one of their great legends for the rest of their lives.

“Real Madrid expresses its condolences to all Real Madrid members and fans following the death of Francisco Gento at the age of 88.”

From all over the football world, tributes have been pouring in.

Gento has been dubbed a “world football legend” by rivals Barcelona and Real Sociedad.

“Paco Gento, legend of Real Madrid and history of World football,” Thibaut Courtois, a Real Super Cup winner, tweeted.

“I appreciate your love and example.”

“Peace be with you.”

