Paddy Lane is one of the young Fleetwood Town players attempting to emulate Jamie Vardy, the ex-Cod Army striker who won the Premier League.

You can’t help but think of Jamie Vardy whenever you hear the name Fleetwood Town.

The Lancashire club famously set the striker on his way to Premier League and England stardom when they sold him to Leicester after his goals propelled them to the Football League.

However, the League One club is grooming a new generation of talent in the hopes of following in his footsteps and contributing a few extra pounds to the coffers.

When homegrown defender James Hill signed a £1 million deal with Bournemouth earlier this month, he became the latest Cod Army player to progress to the next level.

And there’s no sign of their talent pipeline slowing down, as they currently have SEVEN internationals among their ranks.

Conor McLaughlin, the Northern Ireland right-back, decided to leave the club after his contract expired on Saturday.

Paddy Lane, a playmaking midfielder who joined Fleetwood United from non-league club Hyde United last summer, is one of the internationals.

The 20-year-old has been one of the season’s biggest surprises, with eight assists and a place in Northern Ireland’s Under-21 squad.

Lane, like Vardy, took the non-league route after being released by Blackburn in his mid-teens.

“Perhaps Blackburn felt I was too small or insufficient,” Lane speculated.

“However, I joined Hyde, who were part of Rochdale’s Elite Development Squad program.

“And then, in my second year, I was promoted to the Hyde first team, where I played 50 to 60 games.”

“Then, fortunately, Fleetwood took a chance on me in the summer.”

Vardy spent time with Stocksbridge Park Steels and Halifax before joining Fleetwood Town, while Lane spent time with Hyde and had two loan spells with Farsley Celtic.

“I have a lot of time for the non-league route,” the Cod Army ace said.

“Vardy was one of my heroes growing up, and he followed in the footsteps of players like Michail Antonio of West Ham and Tyrone Mings of Aston Villa.”

“A lot of good young people nowadays come through that way because it toughens you up for men’s football.”

“I needed to be kicked a few times before I realized what I needed to do.

“Hyde provided me with an excellent platform, and I was performing well, scoring goals and assisting on assists, which led to my transfer to this club.”

“I can’t say enough about how well it prepares you for professional football.”

"It was clear that I needed to get stronger in order to compete physically, so I had…

