Paddy Pimblett, a UFC superstar, says a future Conor McGregor fight would bring in the’most box office sales ever.’

Paddy Pimblett, a UFC newcomer, has set his sights on a blockbuster fight with MMA superstar Conor McGregor.

In September, the former Cage Warriors featherweight champion made a spectacular debut in the stacked lightweight division, defeating Luigi Vendramini in the first round by KO.

Pimbellt, a slick Scouse submission specialist, is adamant that he’ll make it to the top, predicting a record-breaking pay-per-view fight with McGregor in his future.

“Yeah, besides him because he has the name,” he said when asked about the timeline for his goals.

“I know for a fact that if I fought him, I’d sell the most tickets ever.”

Definitely, positively, positively, positively, positively, positively, positively, positively, positively, positively, positively, positively,

“People want to see him lose, and they want to see him win, and they want to see me lose, and they want to see me win.”

Despite only having one UFC fight under his belt, Pimblett exudes confidence.

“Because I’m The Baddy,” he said when asked how he could possibly land a fight with McGregor and achieve his goals.

JOIN SUN VEGAS AND RECEIVE A FREE £10 BONUS WITH THOUSANDS OF GAMES TO PLAY AND NO DEPOSIT REQUIRED (Terms and Conditions apply).

“I have a little remark.”

‘Everyone loves The Baddy,’ says the narrator. ‘Everyone loves The Baddy,’ says the narrator.

It’s a fantastic sensation.

“Obviously, you get a few haters, trolls, and idiots on my YouTube and Instagram accounts.

“I receive a lot of love.”

It’s 95% love, so I don’t let the 5% hate bother me any longer.

“All I do is laugh.”

Pimblett also wants to bring the UFC back to Liverpool for a sold-out show, but that won’t happen for at least another two years.

“To be honest with you, that’s not going to happen until 202425,” he said.

It’s not the case.

“I’m going to win three fights in 22 fights and then I’ll start demanding it when I’m 4-0 in the UFC and working towards a ranking, but they won’t give it to me until I’m in the top ten or it’s like a number one contender fight or something.”

SunSport has learned that new fan favourite Pimblett will return to the octagon on March 19, despite the fact that he has yet to secure an opponent.

Meanwhile, McGregor is aiming for an April return to sparring after suffering a horrific broken leg in his trilogy fight with Dustin Poirier last July.

Dana White, the UFC’s president, predicts that the Irishman will return to the octagon in the summer.

“If everything goes according to plan with his timing,” he told ESPN.

The most recent news from Infosurhoy.