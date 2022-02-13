Paige Spiranac, dressed in Los Angeles Rams and Cincinnati Bengals crop tops, polls fans on their Super Bowl picks.

Paige Spiranac, dressed in LA Rams and Cincinnati Bengals crop tops, asks fans who they think will win the Super Bowl.

With her Super Bowl prediction, PAIGE SPIRANAC is taking a risk.

Prior to Sunday night’s showpiece, golf’s social media sensation wore crop tops from both the Cincinnati Bengals and the Los Angeles Rams.

And, after picking the Bengals to win, she’ll be hoping her gridiron pick is as good as her iron pick on the fairway.

Because if the Instagram star gets it wrong, she says she’ll “pick one lucky winner to play with me.”

Paige’s prediction could be exactly what her 3.2 million Twitter followers want to hear, given that the Rams are heavy favorites.

The 28-year-old former pro golfer from the United States now works as a YouTube golf instructor.

So a round with her should be enlightening.

Paige asked fans, “Bengals or Rams?” in a pair of close-up photos of herself in a bedroom wearing shorts and tops from both teams.

Then, in a separate message, she was even more forthright in her portrayal of the Bengals.

“Would you like to play a round of golf with me?” she wrote.

“I picked the Bengals to win, and if they don’t, I’m going to pick a lucky winner to join me on the field!”

She did, however, mention an Instagram betting account that fans must follow in order to be eligible to participate.

Paige may feel embarrassed after the game because the Rams are in great shape heading into the 56th Super Bowl, which will be held at SoFi Stadium in California.