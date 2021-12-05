Paige Spiranac had a strong reaction to Ben Roethlisberger’s news on Saturday.

Paige Spiranac had a direct reaction to Ben Roethlisberger’s news on Saturday.

The NFL’s Ben Roethlisberger era appears to be coming to a close.

Roethlisberger has privately informed several former teammates and individuals within the organization that he plans to retire at the end of this season, according to reports on Saturday.

NFL insider Adam Schefter reported that “Ben Roethlisberger has privately told former teammates and some within the organization that he expects this to be his final season playing quarterback for the Steelers,” according to league sources.

Of course, these reports elicited a flurry of responses from the NFL community.

Some praised Big Ben for everything he has accomplished during his 18-year career with the Pittsburgh Steelers, while others were less complimentary.

Paige Spiranac, a golf influencer and Steelers fan, expressed her delight at the news.

“It’s good,” she said on Twitter.